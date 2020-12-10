Police: Innocent man recovering after being shot in Orlando

A man is recovering after Orlando Police say that he was caught in the middle of a shootout.

Officers said that the gunfight happened between two homes on Fitzgerald Drive and West Central Boulevard.

WATCH: COVID-19 Vaccine: Your Questions Answered on FOX 35

According to police, the victim was in his car when a bullet shattered his window and he was hit by broken glass. Investigators said that he had nothing to do with the shooting.

FOX 35 is working with officers to find out if there are any charges.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.