Police identify victim in Orlando homicide investigation

The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a person was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Police say just after 5 a.m. on Sunday, neighbors in the area of Kirkland Boulevard and South Ivey Lane heard gunshots. Witnesses said a male was seen laying in the street afterward.

Upon arrival, officers say a gunshot victim was found on Kirkland and Patterson Avenue lying in the street. Officers and firefighters attempted life-saving efforts. The victim was taken to the hospital, where was pronounced dead.

The victim has since been identified by police as 32-year-old Kelvin Gaines.

Detectives ask anyone who may know anything to contact Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.