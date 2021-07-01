Police: Homeowner shoots suspected intruder during break-in while child was alone

article

Orlando police officers said a suspected home intruder was shot after breaking into a house where a child was alone.

Officers were called out to a home in Orlando's Lake Como neighborhood just before 6 p.m. in reference to a residential burglary.

Investigators said the child called her parents about the intruder and neighbors also called 911 to report the suspicious person, described as a white man in his 30s or 40s. Witnesses told officers they saw the man who was "acting strange and had entered the home."

At some point, police said the suspect was confronted by the homeowner who fired a shot at the intruder as officers were arriving on the scene. Officers heard the shot and called for emergency assistance.

Officers detained the shooter and rendered aid to the suspect who was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

