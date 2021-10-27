Police: Girlfriend of father accused in beating death of 12-year-old boy to be charged

Police have revealed more details in a disturbing case out of Palm Bay.

A father has been arrested in connection to the beating death of his 12-year-old son. Police say they will also charge his girlfriend in the crime.

Jason Godleski, 33, was arrested for aggravated manslaughter of a child and failure to report a death.

According to an arrest affidavit, Godleski called police on October 22 and told them his 12-year-old son, Noah, was dead inside a home on Colonial Ave. The arrest report states that police arrived at the home and found the boy in the laundry room with trauma to his body. They say it appeared that he had been dead for a lengthy period of time.

"What we discovered was horrifying," police said in an update on Thursday while holding up a photo of Noah.

Godleski's girlfriend was reportedly in Connecticut with her three other children when police contacted her. She reportedly stated that the 12-year-old victim had been put in the laundry room on October 17 for "misbehaving" and remained there for several days.

The girlfriend told police that Godleski entered the laundry room and heard him yell at Noah. She reportedly said she also heard what sounded like him "beating the victim severely."

Around October 20, Godleski allegedly drove his girlfriend and their three other children to Connecticut, leaving Noah behind.

While interviewing Godleski's mother, she reportedly told officers that Godleski said the boy had been hit too hard in the face and in the back of the head. Police say Godleski and his girlfriend talked about bringing the boy to the hospital but said they would do it the next day if he wasn't walking.

Godleski reportedly stated that the boy could not form sentences a few days after the beating. The arrest report states that Godleski used the boy's own hands to scratch his own face to make wounds appear self-inflicted.

Godleski and his girlfriend also reportedly coached the other children on what to say to the police, the report states.

Officers say Godleski told them Noah was alive for days but dead when they left.

According to authorities, they have several past unconfirmed abuse incidents that they are investigating.

They say in 2013, the girlfriend was possibly arrested for abusing Noah. In 2020, there was an allegation made by a teacher to the Department of Children and Families suspecting Noah was being abused by his father and girlfriend.

Police announced on Thursday that they will be charging both Godleski and his girlfriend, who is out of state, in Noah's death. An active warrant for her arrest has been issued.

Noah's biological mother, who lives in Florida, has been notified.

Godleski was booked into the Brevard County Jail this week. He had his first appearance before a judge on Wednesday.

