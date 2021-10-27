12-year-old Volusia student accused of threatening to 'shoot up the school,' deputies say

article

A 12-year-old Volusia County student was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he told another student he was going to "shoot up the school."

According to the sheriff's office, the Heritage Middle School student told deputies and the school principal that he got angry during gym class when other students made him get off an exercise machine he was using. He reportedly walked over to his friend and told him: "This is why I want to shoot up the school."

When deputies asked why he made that statement, Robinson stated he didn’t mean anything by it and said "it was a joke."

"However, when deputies contacted the friend and his mother about the incident, the student said in an interview that Robinson stated: ‘I’m gonna shoot up the school. I am not kidding, and you are gonna be the first.’"

The boy's friend then told a teacher about the alleged threat.

The student was arrested and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach.