FOX 35 EXCLUSIVE: French bulldog stolen during Palm Bay robbery, police say

A Boston man is searching for his puppy after he says the dog was stolen while he was visiting Central Florida.

"That’s my world. I go everywhere with him," said the dog’s owner Jeff, who asked FOX 35 not to use his last name.

Palm Bay Police are investigating the incident and searching for the French Bulldog, named Chapo. According to a report, Jeff and a friend were at a home on Salina Street when several men barged in – beating and robbing them.

"Chapo was just scared. He was trying to find somewhere to hide," Jeff recounted.

Investigators say the victims were bound, then driven to another area and left on the side of the road.

"I was begging them like, ‘please, just give me my dog,’" Jeff said.

The Frenchie is worth thousands of dollars. As FOX 35 News has previously reported, Central Florida law enforcement says there’s an underground market for expensive dogs.

Jeff fears the suspects may sell or try to breed Chapo.

"He just plays. He doesn’t have a mean bone on his body. He’s super friendly. He just loves everybody," Jeff said.

Police say marijuana was involved in the attack and a friend of one of the victims has been arrested.

Records show Malikhi Caldwell is behind bars, but investigators say they still don’t know where Chapo is.

"I don’t care about anything, materialistic items. I just want my dog back," Jeff said.

Jeff says Chapo has a condition which causes him to have a twitch or vibration in his eyes, which is very district.

The dog is just over a year old. Anyone with info about where it is should call Palm Bay Police.

