Police: Florida woman tried 'the ole test drive a car and not return it' trick

article

A Florida woman was arrested after police say she test drove a car and didn't return it.

"An Auburndale woman tried the ole 'test drive a car and not return it' trick, but technology spoiled those plans," The Winter Haven Police Department said.

The department says on Monday, 34-year-old Shonteria Story went to the Chevy Center located at 101 Cypress Gardens Blvd. under the ruse of purchasing a vehicle. Due to COVID restrictions, the dealership does not allow associated to ride with customers on test drives.

MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Apopka dust devil rips shingles off roof, tosses goat pen in air

The associate made a copy of Story's license and instructed her to take a short test drive of a 2021 Chevy Equinox and return.

"The associate waited and attempted to reach Story by telephone. After no contact was made, at 8 p.m. the associate contacted law enforcement since it was obvious Story was not returning," police said.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Large alligators wrestle in Lakewood Ranch backyard as mating season gets underway

Police say they tracked the vehicle to Lakeland using OnStar and eventually found it in Bartow.

Police say Story had removed the dealer tag from the back. She was taken into custody and booked into the Polk County Jail for Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.