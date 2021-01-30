Police find man shot dead inside Orlando apartment

article

The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside an apartment on Saturday morning.

Police responded to the unit in the 4900 block of Cason Cove around 11:30 a.m.

"Upon arrival, our officers located an adult male victim who was shot. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene," police said.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to come forward by calling OPD's non-emergency line at 321-235-5300, or they can reach Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.