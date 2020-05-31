Police deploy tear gas at demonstrators on I-4 in Downtown Orlando

Interstate 4 was shut down in Downtown Orlando due to police activity late Sunday evening.

Authorities said access ramps near the interstate were blocked by protesters, capping a second straight day of demonstrations in the city over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota.

"Unfortunately, because demonstrators are throwing rocks, bottles, and construction equipment, police had to deploy tear gas," the Orlando Police Department tweeted.

People began to disperse and officers were successful at clearing the ramps. I-4 was briefly closed as safety precaution between Ivanhoe Blvd. and Amelia Ave. The roadway reopened around 9:30 p.m.

It was not immediately known if there were injuries or arrests tied to this incident.

Advertisement

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW ON FACEBOOK