Search continues for gunman who killed 19-year-old at Jones High School after football game

Orlando police continue to search for the person who shot and killed 19-year-old Gamaine Brown in the parking lot of Jones High School after a football game over the weekend.

Shots rang out in the parking lot shortly after a playoff football game with Wekiva High School. Police had detained four juveniles shortly after the shooting, but they have all been released. Orlando police are now asking for help in finding the shooter.

Earlier this week, they said they took in a juvenile with a gun and were confident that was the suspect. Now they’re saying that gun wasn’t the one used in the shooting.

Brown died Saturday night and two others were hurt in the shooting. Police said more than 100 officers arrived at Jones High School when they got the call. Investigators said it happened after two different groups got into an argument.

After the shots, players dropped to the ground for cover as spectators fled to the opposite side of the stadium.

A local pastor's grandson was hurt in the shooting. He says the violence has to stop.

"They need to understand that what they're doing will haunt them for the rest of their lives. Take their lives, taking someone else's life, then the rest of their life in prison."

One of Brown's former teachers tells FOX 35 News that he was in the process of taking a college preparatory course and had big dreams of earning a degree and making a name for himself. We are also told he was active in various community service programs in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood.

Orange County Public Schools provided the following statement regarding the incident:

"We are extremely saddened by the tragic event that occurred Saturday evening during the Jones and Wekiva football game. This is an ongoing police investigation and we are working closely with OPD to help bring resolution. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been impacted."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

