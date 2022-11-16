Man shoots, kill Florida motel worker then turns gun on himself, police say

article

A Titusville motel employee was shot and killed by a guest staying in a room, who later turned the gun on himself when confronted by officers, police said.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, officers said they responded to a shooting at the Siesta Motel where they found a man who was shot while sitting in a courtyard with another employee. Officers said he died a short time later. The suspect allegedly turned to shoot the other employee when his gun jammed. She was able to run away, police said.

The suspect reportedly left the hotel in his car and was later spotted by officers on Forest Road. When officers attempted to detain the man, "he raised his handgun and fired," the police department said. Authorities said a Titusville police officer shot his gun as well. Witnesses said the suspect shot himself in the head during the incident, police said.

The suspect is in critical condition, according to police, and is facing numerous charges. No officers were injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 News for updates.