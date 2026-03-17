Florida man wins $1M in lottery scratch off sold at Orlando RaceTrac
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man's life changed when he won $1 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket. He bought the ticket for $20 at an Orlando gas station.
The Osceola County man, Rafael Arciniegas Rosario, 59, purchased his winning ticket – a GOLD RUSH LEGACY Scratch-Off game – for $20 at a RaceTrac on Conway Road in Orlando.
The game's top prizes include four $10 million prizes and 20 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are one in 2.97, the Florida Lottery said.
Rafael Arciniegas Rosario poses with an oversized check after claiming a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LEGACY Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. (Source: The Florida Lottery)
Rosario – from Kissimmee – traveled to Tallahassee, to the Florida Lottery Headquarters, on Dec. 10 to claim his prize. He posed with an oversized $1 million check.
Rosario decided to receive his prize in a one-time lump-sum – allowing him to take home $640,000.
Arciniegas Rosario's $1 million prize-winning Scratch-Off ticket. (Source: The Florida Lottery)
Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid over 104.8 billion in prizes and created over 4,475 millionaires, Florida Lottery said.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from The Florida Lottery.