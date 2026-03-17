Florida man wins $1M in lottery scratch off sold at Orlando RaceTrac

The Brief Rafael Arciniegas Rosario, 59, from Kissimmee, turned a $20 investment into a life-changing fortune after purchasing a winning Gold Rush Legacy scratch-off ticket at an Orlando RaceTrac. The lucky winner traveled to the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee to claim his prize, opting for a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000. This win adds to the $104.8 billion in prizes the Florida Lottery has paid out since 1988, with this specific game still offering top prizes as high as $10 million.



A Florida man's life changed when he won $1 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket. He bought the ticket for $20 at an Orlando gas station.

The Osceola County man, Rafael Arciniegas Rosario, 59, purchased his winning ticket – a GOLD RUSH LEGACY Scratch-Off game – for $20 at a RaceTrac on Conway Road in Orlando.

The game's top prizes include four $10 million prizes and 20 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are one in 2.97, the Florida Lottery said.

Rafael Arciniegas Rosario poses with an oversized check after claiming a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LEGACY Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. (Source: The Florida Lottery)

Rosario – from Kissimmee – traveled to Tallahassee, to the Florida Lottery Headquarters, on Dec. 10 to claim his prize. He posed with an oversized $1 million check.

Rosario decided to receive his prize in a one-time lump-sum – allowing him to take home $640,000.

Arciniegas Rosario's $1 million prize-winning Scratch-Off ticket. (Source: The Florida Lottery)

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid over 104.8 billion in prizes and created over 4,475 millionaires, Florida Lottery said.