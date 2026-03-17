Police: Florida parents forced girl to drink 'homemade hot sauce' as punishment for lying

The Brief A Florida man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse, accused of forcing a child to drink hot sauce. Ashley Eldredge allegedly forced the child to drink "homemade hot sauce," made with "peppers, onions, oil" as punishment for allegedly "lying." The child told detectives that she is "allergic" to it, and that it causes her stomach to hurt and sometimes causes her to vomit, the report said. Robert Eldredge told detectives that he hit the child with a belt on the thigh, but meant to hit her bottom. Detectives took photos of bruising and welts on the child's thigh.



A Florida man and woman have been arrested under suspicion of child abuse after allegedly hitting a child with a belt and forcing her to drink "homemade hot sauce" as punishment for allegedly lying.

Ashley Eldredge and Robert Eldredge were arrested on Thursday, March 12, and booked into jail on one count of child abuse, according to the arrest affidavit by the Cocoa Police Department.

The backstory:

The investigation began on March 12 after a school resource officer reported potential child abuse to law enforcement.

According to the report, the girl told detectives that Ashley Eldredge would force her to drink "homemade hot sauce," made with "red peppers, onions, and oil" whenever she was suspected of lying.

She said when she did not want to drink it, Ashley would allegedly hold her nose, preventing her from being able to breathe. The girl said the hot sauce "made her stomach hurt and causes her to vomit."

When interviewed by detectives, Ashley admitted to giving the child hot sauce. Robert also confirmed that the child was given hot sauce, the report said.

The girl also alleged that Ashley and Robert would hit her. Robert admitted to detectives that he hit the girl with a belt for allegedly lying. He told detectives that he meant to hit her butt, but hit her leg.

Detectives and doctors found physical evidence of abuse, including multiple welts and bruises.