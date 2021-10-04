Police: Construction worker dies after being struck by dump truck

article

A worker at an Orange County construction site died on Monday after being struck by a dump truck, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said that at about 9:20 a.m. Monday, they received a call about a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined the incident occurred at an active construction site, where land is being cleared.

They said that during the ongoing work, a construction worker, who was on foot, was struck by a dump truck. The construction worker was pronounced deceased by the Orlando Fire Department at the scene.

An investigation is underway, the police department confirmed.

This story is developing, check back for updates.