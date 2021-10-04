Police: Construction worker dies after being struck by dump truck
ORLANDO, Fla. - A worker at an Orange County construction site died on Monday after being struck by a dump truck, police said.
The Orlando Police Department said that at about 9:20 a.m. Monday, they received a call about a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined the incident occurred at an active construction site, where land is being cleared.
They said that during the ongoing work, a construction worker, who was on foot, was struck by a dump truck. The construction worker was pronounced deceased by the Orlando Fire Department at the scene.
An investigation is underway, the police department confirmed.
