Police: Clermont cheerleading coach accused of molestation; more victims urged to come forward

article

A Central Florida cheerleading coach has been arrested, accused of molesting several victims.

Clermont police say Vigiland D'Haiti, 39, was arrested on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on victims aged 12 to 15-years-old. He was arrested at his home by Winter Garden police on Sunday. Police say there was a warrant out of Lake County for the charges.

D'Haiti is the owner of "Rush All Stars" in Clermont.

MORE NEWS: Family of teen who fell from Orlando drop tower ride petition to have it shut down for good

"Multiple victims have come forward dating back to 2013 until as recently as 2021," police said in a news release.

They say he has coached at several gyms including high schools in Central Florida and beyond. Police are asking any other victims to come forward.

D'Haiti has been released on $30,000 bond.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.