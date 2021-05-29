Expand / Collapse search

Police: Child dies after getting caught in roll-up parking garage gate

ORLANDO, Fla. - A child died on Saturday after getting caught in a roll-up parking garage gate in Orlando. 

Police responded to the scene in the 300 block of Concord Street on Saturday morning. Officers were able to get the 6-year-old boy out. CPR was performed. 

The child was taken to the hospital in serious condition. In a tragic update, Orlando police said the boy had succumbed to his injuries. 

"Currently this all appears to be a tragic accident," police said. 

This is an active investigation. 