Mother of 14-year-old murder suspect Aiden Fucci accused of tampering with evidence

article

The mother of 14-year-old Aiden Fucci, who is accused of murdering his classmate, has been charged with tampering with evidence, according to a new report.

In a report obtained by FOX 35 News, Crystal Lane Smith was arrested and booked into the St. Johns County Jail on charges of tampering with evidence, which is a 3rd-degree felony in Florida.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza stated ‘tampering with evidence is tampering with justice and cannot be excused or tolerated’.

According to an arrest warrant, security video was obtained from Smith's residence during the investigation involving Aiden. He is accused of murdering 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

RELATED: Aiden Fucci pleads not guilty in murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey

Video showed Aiden speaking with deputies following Bailey's disappearance. He then reportedly left voluntarily with the deputies.

A witness stated to deputies that Aiden was wearing jeans before Tristyn was murdered. Deputies say evidence shows that Aiden did not go home and change his jeans.

The arrest warrant states that Smith is seen on the video taking jeans that Aiden was supposedly wearing and washing them in the bathroom sink. She is then seen taking them to her bedroom for a period of time, the report states.

Deputies say the video then shows another person on the video speaking with Smith inside the home. The arrest warrant states that Smith and the other person can be seen inspecting the jeans several times before Smith puts them back in Aiden's room.

While Aiden and his mother were in a police interview room, the report states that Smith asked him if he was sure nothing was on his jeans. Aiden reportedly responded, "I think so, why?" Deputies say Smith gave Aiden a questioning look and whispered "blood."

MORE NEWS: 12-year-old accused of shooting at Volusia deputies appears before judge

The other person seen in the video at the home reportedly told deputies that she asked Smith if anything was on the jeans and she said she didn't know. The witness also reportedly told Smith she could get in trouble for washing the jeans.

Detectives located the jeans and report that they tested positive for the presence of blood. In addition, the bathroom sink where Smith allegedly washed the jeans also tested positive for the presence of blood, according to the report.

Fucci has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Tristyn. The plea comes ahead of his June 10 felony arraignment.

Last week, Fucci appeared over a Zoom call when a judge ordered that he be held without bond. Fucci will be charged as an adult.

Prosecutors said he stabbed Tristyn 114 times during the attack last month.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates on this story.

Advertisement



