Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 9:30PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase is underway in Los Angeles County Friday night.

SkyFOX is over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV.

The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.

A little before 6:15 p.m., the suspect SUV's tire blew out and flew off the car. Yet, the suspect hopped on the 710 Freeway, extending the bizarre pursuit.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.