Police Chase: Gunman waits for kids to cross street near Lakewood; Opens fire at different area

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 6:57PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A tense three-county chase is underway Friday afternoon.

SkyFOX is over the scene as an armed suspect is leading authorities on a chase near Norwalk.

The suspect initially led authorities on the chase in Riverside County and other parts of the Inland Empire before making their way to Orange County and Los Angeles County. 

At one point during the chase, the suspect stopped at an intersection near Lakewood as a group of children crossed the street. The suspect waited for the kids to finish crossing the street before extending the pursuit. No one was hurt during that tense moment.

Shortly after driving off the crowded intersection, the suspect opened fire near the intersection of Montair Avenue and Autry Avenue around 3:46 p.m.

Prior to that shooting, the suspect is believed to have opened fire at a Corona police officer while on the road.

Officials did not say where the carjacking may have taken place from. Other than evading law enforcement and the alleged carjacking, it is unknown if the suspect is wanted for other crimes.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.