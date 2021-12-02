Police: Boy, 13, charged with attempted murder after shots fired outside Orlando school

Two teenagers have been charged after a massive brawl at an Orlando middle school ended in gunfire.

Police say a 13-year-old male was arrested and charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm within 1000 Feet of a School, and Carrying a Concealed Firearm and a 14-year-old was charged with Carrying a Concealed Firearm.

The two juveniles arrested are reportedly students of a local private Christian School. The third juvenile detained was released without charges.

Police say the fight broke out on the street just outside Carver Middle School, where between 50 and 100 kids were going at it until shots were fired.

A close look at this cellphone video, sent to FOX 35 News by a viewer, shows a group of young kids walking alongside police cars outside Carver Middle School in Orlando. SKYFOX video shows the scene after a huge brawl and gunfire among students erupted in the street.

However, authorities said on Friday that "the investigation has now revealed that no actual fight was observed or believed to have taken place, but rather a commotion resulting from the shots fired."

"Oh my gosh, this has been an ongoing thing like every year. These kids are just out here fighting, fighting, fighting every day," said neighbor and father Pere Morissau.

MORE NEWS: Dec. 3 to be declared Walt Disney World Day by Orlando, Orange County

Peter Morissau says fights like the one that broke out a block away from his home have become the norm. He lives nearby with his wife and ten and six-year-old daughters.

"I’m actually thinking about selling this house and moving to another area because it’s just a little crazy over here right now," he said.

Three school resource officers were nearby, including one at either end of this block.

"Mostly precautionary and it turned out to be a very good precaution that we took. It could have been a lot worse. We could have had children shot," said William Becton with the Orlando Police Department.

No one was shot or hurt. Police are now asking parents and community leaders to come out after school to have extra eyes on the situation. But some parents and neighbors say they want to stay inside where they know it’s safe.

"I’m just like freaking out. I’m just worried about them making sure everyone’s ok because anything can happen. The shots could go anywhere. That’s just reckless."

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.