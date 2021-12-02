Friday declared 'Walt Disney World Day' by Orlando, Orange County

article

Orlando and Orange County proclaimed Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, as "Walt Disney World Day."

Walt Disney World Resort received the official proclamation by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings in honor of its 50th anniversary.

After the proclamation, Walt Disney World VoluntEARS – a volunteer program run by Disney – took part in a community service project, sorting and packing food alongside Walt Disney World leaders and government officials.

The project aims to help support important causes and continue inspiring a world of difference for children and families in the community.

Second Harvest Food Bank President & CEO Dave Krepcho also attended the proclamation ceremony.

Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary celebration, titled "The World’s Most Magical Celebration," kicked off on Oct 1, 2021, and continues for 18 months.

