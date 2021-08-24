Police: Belle Isle officers find AR-15, other guns in 'bad guys' car during stop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Belle Isle police said they found a ‘bunch of guns,' including an AR-15, in the car of some suspected robbers.
According to police, Officer Gargano stopped a vehicle with 5 people inside for excessive speeding on McCoy Road in Orlando at 11:30 p.m. on Monday.
MORE NEWS: 2 injured in multi-vehicle head-on crash on State Road 417 in Orlando
"Another vehicle pulled in right behind the officer. A man jumped out screaming that the people in the vehicle had just robbed him and they had a bunch of guns in the car," Belle Isle police said in a Facebook post.
Additional agencies were called to assist at the scene.
"The bad guys did have a bunch of guns including an AR-15."
Advertisement
Police arrested all 5 of the car's occupants, including a 16-year-old.