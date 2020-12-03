Police: Massage therapist arrested after sexual battery on Florida clients

article

The Titusville Police Department says that they have arrested a massage therapist after multiple victims came forward.

They said that a victim reported a battery from 57-year-old Thomas Grasso on October 8th. Through their investigation, detectives said they found evidence that the suspect committed crimes against 19 more victims while he was performing massage services.

Grasso was reportedly taken into custody on Thursday morning.

Grasso has been charged with two counts of Sexual Battery, two counts of Battery, two Counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation of an Elderly Person, and one count of Aggravated Battery on a Pregnant Woman.

Police said that additional charges are being sent to the State Attorney’s Office with a request for Capias: 43 counts of Battery and 14 counts of Exposure of Sex Organs.

