Carole Baskin: Tiger at Big Cat Rescue 'nearly tore off' arm of volunteer who didn't follow protocol

A five-year volunteer with the Big Cat Rescue in Tampa was seriously injured after her arm was "nearly" torn off by a tiger, according to Carole Baskin, the CEO.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded after receiving a report of the injury around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The agency said the volunteer's injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

In a statement, Baskin identified the volunteer as Candy Couser. She said Couser was feeding Kimba, a tiger who arrived at the rescue last year, when she noticed he was locked in a section that was separate from where he was typically fed.

Baskin said Kimba was locked away as surveillance cameras were being installed. The CEO said Couser opened a tunnel door, and when she went to raise the second door, she noticed it was clipped shut.

"This is our universal signal NOT to open a gate without the coordinator coming to assist, but Candy said she just wasn't thinking when she reached in to unclip it," Baskin's statement read. "It is against our protocols for anyone to stick any part of their body into a cage with a cat in it. Kimba grabbed her arm and nearly tore it off at the shoulder."

Other staffers heard the commotion, Baskin said, and rushed to help. One used a belt as a tourniquet and another, who is a nurse, "held off the artery" and packed Couser's arm with ice packs "to try and save it."

Candy Couser, a Big Cat Rescue volunteer of five years, is seen in this undated photo feeding a lynx. (Photo provided by Big Cat Rescue)

Officials said the animal bite victim was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

The story of the rivalry between the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin, and Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," took center-stage after the documentary, Tiger King, hit Netflix earlier this year.

After its release, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office offered more resources to help find answers surrounding the cold case disappearance of Baskin's former husband, Don Lewis. Tiger King generated a renewed interest in the investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

