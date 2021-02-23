Police: Apartment with single mother, 5 children shot at in Ocala

article

Police said that they are looking for a gunman after an apartment with a mother and her five children was shot at in Ocala.

The Ocala Police Department said that just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, a unit at Sutton Place Apartments was shot at. There were a single mother and her five children inside.

They said that two winds were hit by bullets, including rooms where some of the children were seeping.

Detectives are reportedly looking for assistance in identifying the shooter.

Those with information are asked to call 352-369-7189. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

