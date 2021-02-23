Publix to reopen portal to reserve COVID-19 vaccine appointments

article

After winter storms in much of the United States caused delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments last week, Publix has announced that they will reopen its application portal this week for eligible residents.

According to the Publix website, the grocery store chain said it will reopen its COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal on Wednesday, February 24th, at 7 a.m.

At that time, residents 65 or older can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine.

The State of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

Last week, Publix was forced to cancel a scheduling event for the portal due to weather-related issues preventing government delivery of the allotted COVID-19 vaccines.

Nearly 600 Publix pharmacies statewide offer the vaccine.

