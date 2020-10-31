Police: Adult children found living with dead mother's body for over a year

article

Police in Nashville say four adult children were found living in a home with their mother's decomposing body while serving an eviction notice.

The body of Laronda Jolly, 56, was discovered on Oct. 21 inside an apartment. Her remains were reportedly found under a pile of clothes.

The children, who have intellectual disabilities, were found living in the apartment, according to police.

“She was on a bed, they piled clothes on top of her body and they stayed in the apartment with their decaying mother,” said Laronda's brother, Anthony Jolly, reports WKRN. “They knew better, but they were going by what their mother said, they were obeying their mother’s wishes – just let her lay there, no matter what. Don’t call anybody, and that’s what they done.”

Jolly told WSMV that he last spoke with his sister "well over two years ago."

"I started going down there, and my nieces and nephews would say, ‘Well she’s asleep. You can’t see her right now.' I would say, ‘Well all I want to do is see my sister. If I can just see her face I’ll be fine and I’ll leave you alone.'"

According to the outlet, Jolly believes when he spoke to his sister, that it wasn't really her, but rather one of his nieces impersonating their mom.

An autopsy was conducted and there were reportedly no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.

No charges have been announced against the adult children, WKRN reports.