Police actively investigate double-shooting in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach police said two people were shot at a 7-Eleven near the boardwalk on Saturday.

Investigators said both people received non-life threatening injuries at the convenience store on South Atlantic Avenue.

They also said a suspect was taken into custody, but on Sunday, investigators confirmed that the person was not actually the suspect and that the investigation is still active.

Both of the victims were treated for their injuries and released.

