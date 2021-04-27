Police: 62-year-old woman shot in stomach while driving home in DeLand

article

DeLand police say a 62-year-old woman was shot on Monday night while driving home.

Officers responded to 800 block of Valleydale Avenue around 10 p.m. They say when they arrived, they found a 62-year-old woman parked in her car outside her home with a gunshot wound to her stomach.

"She told police that she was shot in the area of West Beresford Avenue and Sherwood Drive as she was driving home, which is less than a mile away from where the shooting is believed to have occurred," police said.

MORE NEWS: Orlando to offer $7.8 million in emergency rental assistance starting in May

After being shot, police say she continued to drive home and police were called. The victim was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.