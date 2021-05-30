Police: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash in Titusville

article

Titusville police say two motorcyclists are dead after a crash involving a car.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and the entrance of Parrish Medical Center.

Investigators said the two motorcyclists were riding on the same bike and hit the driver's side of a white BMW as the driver tried to turn left from Parrish Medical Center onto southbound North Washington Avenue.

Officials said the male motorcyclist died at the scene, while the female victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver of the BMW suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.