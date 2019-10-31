Police: 2 dead in small plane crash in Ocala

article

Officials report that two people have died after a small plane crashed while trying to make an emergency landing on Thursday in Ocala, FL.

According to the Ocala Star-Banner, a witness told police that the plane nosedived, hit the ground and burst into flames on the side of State Road 200. Authorities say the plane struck an SUV when it went down, injuring the elderly driver. The driver is reportedly doing ok.

Two people were onboard the plane, which the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement was a Beechcraft Baron aircraft.

The Ocala Police Department are asking people to avoid the area of SW College Road and State Road 200. They said all north and southbound traffic will be shut down due to "an aircraft accident."

The department anticipates that the roads will be shut down for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.