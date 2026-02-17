Expand / Collapse search

Man, 20, identified as suspect in Apopka gas station shooting after 1 person hurt

Published  February 17, 2026 5:31pm EST
The Brief

    • A man, 20, was arrested in connection to a Feb. 15 shooting at an Apopka gas station. 
    • Detectives identified David Valadez, 20, as a suspect after reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses. 
    • One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting. 

APOPKA, Fla. - A suspect was arrested in connection to an Apopka shooting that resulted in one person shot in the foot. 

What we know:

David Valadez, 20, was arrested in connection to a Feb. 15 shooting at the Circle K on East Main Street in Apopka around 3 p.m. When responding to the shooting, officers found one person with a non-life-threatening injury to his foot, the department said. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. 

After reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses, detectives identified Valadez as a suspect and found the gun, Apopka Police said. 

On Feb. 17, Valadez was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed burglary of a conveyance, discharging a firearm in public and petit theft. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Apopka Police Department.

