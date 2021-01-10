Police: 2 dead, 2 in critical condition after car crashes into tree
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Orlando.
The crash shut down John Young Parkway at C.R. Smith Street on Saturday night.
MORE NEWS: What to do if you haven't received a stimulus check or the right amount
They said that a car with several people inside crashed into a tree.
Two people reportedly died at the scene and two others are in critical condition. A fifth person was treated there.
Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.
Advertisement