Police: 2 dead, 2 in critical condition after car crashes into tree

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Orlando
Fatal crash shuts down John Young Parkway in Orlando

A car with several people inside crashed into a tree.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Orlando.

The crash shut down John Young Parkway at C.R. Smith Street on Saturday night.

They said that a car with several people inside crashed into a tree.

Two people reportedly died at the scene and two others are in critical condition. A fifth person was treated there.

