Police: 2 dead, 2 in critical condition after car crashes into tree

Police are investigating a deadly crash in Orlando.

The crash shut down John Young Parkway at C.R. Smith Street on Saturday night.

MORE NEWS: What to do if you haven't received a stimulus check or the right amount

They said that a car with several people inside crashed into a tree.

Two people reportedly died at the scene and two others are in critical condition. A fifth person was treated there.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.