SpaceX targets Monday night for launch of Falcon 9 carrying EchoStar XXV mission
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is targeting late Monday night to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the EchoStar XXV into orbit.
The 149-minute launch window opens at 11:19 p.m. ET. with the launch occurring from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
If necessary, a backup launch opportunity is available on Tuesday, March 10, during the same window.
What is the EchoStar XXV mission?
EchoStar XXV is a high-power direct broadcast satellite serving Dish Network. Designed to deliver high-quality video and content across North America, the satellite uses steerable beams to target capacity where needed most.
As of early 2026, Dish Network had an estimated 7 million total pay-TV subscribers.
