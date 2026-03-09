SpaceX targets Monday night for launch of Falcon 9 carrying EchoStar XXV mission

The Brief SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the EchoStar XXV satellite Monday night from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The 149-minute launch window opens at 11:19 p.m. ET, with a backup opportunity Tuesday.

If necessary, a backup launch opportunity is available on Tuesday, March 10, during the same window.

What is the EchoStar XXV mission?

EchoStar XXV is a high-power direct broadcast satellite serving Dish Network. Designed to deliver high-quality video and content across North America, the satellite uses steerable beams to target capacity where needed most.

As of early 2026, Dish Network had an estimated 7 million total pay-TV subscribers.

