Man accused of stabbing another man with box cutter, Orange County deputies say

A man is accused of stabbing another man with a box cutter after an argument over money, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Sean Abner, 56, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

A deputy responded to the 4300 block of West Jackson Street on March 2 after a report of an aggravated battery.

Eddie Crayton told the deputy that he was working when Abner got out of a vehicle and started arguing with him about payment for a previous job, according to the affidavit. Crayton told the deputy the argument escalated when Abner knocked him to the ground.

Crayton told the deputy Abner stabbed him on the left side of his neck, the arrest affidavit said.

Two witnesses at the scene told the deputies that they saw Crayton and Abner arguing with each other.

Crayton was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

Abner was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail.