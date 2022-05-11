Police: 2 arrested in deadly shooting at Melbourne bar, third man still on the run

article

Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a crowded Melbourne sports bar, and another man is on the run, according to police.

The Melbourne Police Department said it obtained arrest warrants for three people for their alleged involvement in the shooting that happened two months ago inside the Off the Traxx Sports Bar and Grill. With the help of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday deputies arrested two men in connection to the shooting: Lucious Scott, 30, and Richard Lakes, 34.

Both men are facing a charge each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the police department.

Another man, identified by officers as 28-year-old Elvin Clark, remains on the run.

When arrested, officers say Clark will face the following charges: second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and culpable negligence. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact CrimeLine at 1-800-432-TIPS (8477) or the Melbourne Police Department Tip Line at 321-608-TIPS (8477).

Pictured: Elvin Clark Photo via the Flagler County Sheriff's Office

When officers arrived at the bar on March 6, they found a man later identified as Alain Noel, 34, unconscious, and an employee that had been hurt. Officers say Noel was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The employee was taken to a hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

At the time of the shooting, police say the sports bar was reportedly near capacity, with approximately 350 customers.

FOX 35 News spoke to Noel's sister, Samantha Noel, a week after the incident when family and friends gathered for a vigil.

His sister said he was simply enjoying a Saturday night off when the shooting happened.

"I was expecting my brother to come home, and tell me at work ‘Off the Traxx was a good night, ladies were feeling me, I was having fun.’ I was not expecting my mom to knock on my door at 2 a.m. saying they shot your brother. They shot your brother," Samantha said at the time.

The family said they are questioning the security at the bar and said they may pursue legal action.