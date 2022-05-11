72-year-old nursing home resident admits to beating woman to death, Flagler deputies say

article

A nursing home resident was found dead after reportedly being beaten to death by another resident, Flagler County deputies said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in Palm Coast around 2 a.m. That's where they say the victim was found beaten in the room of another resident, identified as 72-year-old Cliff Mody. Mody reportedly admitted to the facility staff that he had "beaten a woman to death in his room," deputies said in a news release.

The sheriff's office says the woman was found on the bed in Mody's room with facial injuries and wasn't breathing. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Two young people captured after escaping Orange Regional Juvenile Detention Center

"This is an unfortunate situation for all families involved, especially the victim’s," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "The Major Case Unit is still working the investigation and charges are pending. This is a very sad outcome for the victim and her family and our thoughts and prayers are with her family."

Advertisement

No other information has been released.