Police: 2 adults found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Altamonte Springs

Police are investigating after two adults were found dead inside an Altamonte Springs home on Wednesday morning.

Officers say they were doing a well-being check in the Spring Oaks subdivision.

"Upon arriving, officers discovered two deceased adults inside of the residence. Two children were also located inside of the home, unharmed," police said.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident and say they have reason to believe it was a murder-suicide.

No other information has been released.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Altamonte Springs police at (407)339-2441 or dial 911.