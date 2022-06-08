Police: 10-year-old Florida girl who shot, killed woman fighting with mom to appear in court

A 10-year-old Orlando girl will appear in juvenile court on Wednesday after being arrested and accused of murder.

Orlando police say her mother was arguing with another woman, handed the girl a bag with a gun in it, and the girl used it to shoot and kill the other woman.

Right now, the girl is not being tried as an adult. The state attorney says they are still figuring out how to move forward.

The 10-year-old is at the Juvenile Justice Center and could be one of the youngest murder arrests in Florida’s history. Orlando police say the girl's mother, Lakrisha Isaac, handed her young daughter a bag with a gun in it during a fight at an apartment complex on Mercy Drive on Memorial Day. Investigators say the 10-year-old used the gun to shoot Lashun Rodgers twice, killing the 41-year-old woman.

Pictured: Lashun Rodgers (left) and Lakrisha Isaac (right) (FOX 35 Orlando)

According to Orlando police, the little girl was arrested for second-degree murder on Tuesday.

In a statement, State Attorney for Orange and Osceola counties Monique Worrel said: "We anticipate that whatever charges we eventually file, if any, will ensure she receives the interventions necessary to address her behavior, help her change and grow, and ensure the public’s safety going forward."

Worrel also called this case "one of the most tragic cases I have seen in my 22-year career."

Orlando attorney Mike Panella, who isn’t involved in the case, weighed in on the charge.

"If she is charged with second-degree murder, and put into adult prison, that would be a problematic situation. We don’t have 20-30 year prisons set up for juveniles."

The girl’s mother has already been arrested on several charges including manslaughter, aggravated assault with a firearm, and child neglect.

The child is expected to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

