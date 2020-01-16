Police: 1 dead in drive-by shooting off Mercy Drive

Homicide detectives with the Orlando Police Department are at the scene of a fatal shooting in a neighborhood just east of Mercy Drive and north of W. Colonial Drive.

Officers arrived at the Parkview subdivision where a man was discovered shot in a yard. Investigators now have a residence on City Park Ave. blocked off with crime scene tape.

The shooting is reported to have been the result of a drive-by incident that happened just before 3 p.m. The victim has not been identified and authorities say the suspect remains at-large.

"These things are always troubling whenever you have somebody that is willing to come use a gun to take a person’s life in the middle of a neighborhood," said Orlando police spokesman Sgt. David Baker. "That’s about as bad of a crime as you can get."

Multiple gunshots were fired from the suspect vehicle, according to witnesses. No other details were immediately released.

Advertisement

It was the second of two drive-by shootings in Orlando on Thursday, with the other occurring around 1 p.m. in the 500 block of South Dollins Avenue, though investigators would not confirm if the two are connected in any way.