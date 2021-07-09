Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving Orlando fire department vehicle

An investigation is underway after a crash involving an Orlando Fire Department truck.

Orlando police say the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Edgewater Dr. and W. Smith St. Police say the fire department truck crashed into an electrical pole as a result of the impact.

"The crash involved an Orlando Fire Department Rescue Unit and a civilian vehicle. One of the three occupants of the civilian vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene. The other two occupants were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries."

MORE NEWS: 3 teens accused of random BB gun attacks in Brevard County

The occupants of the fire department vehicle were taken to AdventHealth for evaluation, but no serious injuries were reported.

Police say Edgewater Dr. will be closed northbound at W. Princeton St. and southbound at Vassar St. while officials investigate. W. Smith St. will also be closed at Ann Arbor Ave. No word on when the roads will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.