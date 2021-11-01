Police: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting at Halloween party in Palm Bay

article

The Palm Bay Police Department said that they are actively investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a Halloween party on Sunday.

They said that the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Beehive Lounge on Palm Bay Road NE. A Halloween party was being held when three individuals were struck.

The victims were said to have been taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased. The other two remain hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed that all three victims are from Brevard County but their identities have not been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423- TIPS or the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456.

