Poisonous toads roaming through Florida could be deadly for your pets
ORLANDO, Fla. - Experts are warning people to watch out for toads that could harm and even kill your pets.
Cane toads can be found all over Florida, but come out in large numbers after rain showers. Although some look tiny, they can grow to be half a pound according to Chris Woodcock. Woodcock has experience training medical personnel on poisonous snakes and frogs.
“They’re a large toad and that’s the problem, they have these large venom glands in the back of their heads and neck,” he said.
Those venom glands could be deadly to pets. The poison affects the nervous system and could disrupt certain functions. The RSPCA says that an adult cane toad has enough toxin to kill an average sized dog in 15 minutes.
“Possibly even shutting down the respiratory track,” Woodcock said. “Causing them not to be able to breathe correctly and that’s usually what kills an animal.”
According to The Telegraph, cane toads are so poisonous that they are responsible for killing a large number of crocodiles in Australia.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages landowners to kill cane toads on their own property whenever possible. They say "they are not protected in Florida except by anti-cruelty law and can be removed from private property year-round with landowner permission."
FWC offered these tips on what to do about the invasive species:
HOW TO SPOT THEM
- Reddish-brown to grayish-brown with a light-yellow or beige belly
- Can be uniform in color or have darker markings around the body
- Enlarged glands behind the eyes, which angle downward onto the shoulders
- Glands secrete a potent milky-white toxin (bufotoxin) as defense against predators including domestic pets
- Range in size from 6 to 9 inches in length
IF YOU COME IN CONTACT WITH A CANE TOAD
- Thoroughly wash your hands
- Always wear latex, rubber or nitrile gloves to safely handle cane toads
SYMPTOMS YOUR PET MAY DISPLAY IF THEY COME IN CONTACT
- Vomiting
- Difficulty breathing
- Foaming at the mouth
- Dilated pupils
- Increased heart rate
- Difficulty walking
- Lethargy
- Seizure
IF YOUR PET BITES OR SWALLOWS A CANE TOAD
- Wash toxins forward out of mouth using a hose for ten minutes being careful not to direct water down the throat.
- Wipe gums/tongue with dish towel to remove toxins.
- Get your pet to the vet!
HOW TO KEEP CANE TOADS OFF YOUR PROPERTY
- Cut your grass regularly and keep it short
- Fill in any holes around structures
- Trim the underside of shrubs
- Keep branches or riprap off the ground
- Clear away brush piles
- Remove clutter