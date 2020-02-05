Poisonous toads roaming through Florida could be deadly for your pets

article

Experts are warning people to watch out for toads that could harm and even kill your pets.

Cane toads can be found all over Florida, but come out in large numbers after rain showers. Although some look tiny, they can grow to be half a pound according to Chris Woodcock. Woodcock has experience training medical personnel on poisonous snakes and frogs.

“They’re a large toad and that’s the problem, they have these large venom glands in the back of their heads and neck,” he said.

Those venom glands could be deadly to pets. The poison affects the nervous system and could disrupt certain functions. The RSPCA says that an adult cane toad has enough toxin to kill an average sized dog in 15 minutes.

MORE NEWS: 15-foot, 2,000-pound great white shark pings off the coast of Florida

“Possibly even shutting down the respiratory track,” Woodcock said. “Causing them not to be able to breathe correctly and that’s usually what kills an animal.”

According to The Telegraph, cane toads are so poisonous that they are responsible for killing a large number of crocodiles in Australia.

Advertisement

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages landowners to kill cane toads on their own property whenever possible. They say "they are not protected in Florida except by anti-cruelty law and can be removed from private property year-round with landowner permission."

FWC offered these tips on what to do about the invasive species:

HOW TO SPOT THEM

Reddish-brown to grayish-brown with a light-yellow or beige belly

Can be uniform in color or have darker markings around the body

Enlarged glands behind the eyes, which angle downward onto the shoulders

Glands secrete a potent milky-white toxin (bufotoxin) as defense against predators including domestic pets

Range in size from 6 to 9 inches in length

IF YOU COME IN CONTACT WITH A CANE TOAD

Thoroughly wash your hands

Always wear latex, rubber or nitrile gloves to safely handle cane toads

SYMPTOMS YOUR PET MAY DISPLAY IF THEY COME IN CONTACT

Vomiting

Difficulty breathing

Foaming at the mouth

Dilated pupils

Increased heart rate

Difficulty walking

Lethargy

Seizure

IF YOUR PET BITES OR SWALLOWS A CANE TOAD

Wash toxins forward out of mouth using a hose for ten minutes being careful not to direct water down the throat.

Wipe gums/tongue with dish towel to remove toxins.

Get your pet to the vet!

HOW TO KEEP CANE TOADS OFF YOUR PROPERTY