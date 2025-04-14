Poinciana woman who lost her family in a reckless driving crash, warns local teens ahead of prom

The Brief After losing her three children and mother in a reckless driving crash, Poinciana resident Sabrina Hernandez is sharing her story with local teens to raise awareness ahead of prom. Partnering with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, she hopes her message through "The Prom Promise" program will prevent other families from experiencing similar tragedies.



After a Poinciana woman lost her family in a reckless driving crash, she’s now sharing her tragedy with local teens ahead of prom.

The backstory:

In September 2023, officials say a teen driver was driving 70 mph in a 30 mph zone, ran a stop sign, and crashed into an SUV, killing three children and their grandmother inside.

Sabrina Hernandez lost her three children, Miley, 11, Marven, 9, and Anayari, 1, on that day. Her mother, Trinidad, also passed away.

TURNING PAIN INTO PURPOSE:

The children’s mother, Sabrina Hernandez, is now sharing her story to educate teens on the dangers of reckless driving ahead of prom.

What they're saying:

"I believe that regardless of all the bad things and the grief and the suffering, God has a purpose for me," said Hernandez. "It may be my purpose to help other families so that they don't have to go through what I went through."

The program to educate local students is called The Prom Promise, and it’s in partnership with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

"It’s really important that we go around to high schools, and we let these seniors know who just got their brand-new licenses, ‘be safe, be smart,’" said Sheriff Marcos Lopez. "It shows these kids a little bit of the consequences from people who have made bad mistakes. Unfortunately, the survivors have to live with this for the rest of their lives."

A BLESSING:

As Sabrina Hernandez educates teens, she carries a blessing of her own, a baby boy. She’s seven months pregnant.

"Everything that was taken from me, I just feel like the Lord continues to just bless me," she said. "With this pregnancy, I've learned to kind of slow down and just appreciate, not even the minutes, the seconds that I get to have him. And I can't wait to see him."

