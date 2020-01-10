Pod of dolphins playfully swim alongside Naples firefighters boat

The hardworking firefighters from Naples Fire Rescue were treated to an adorable greeting from a pod of frisky dolphins.

On Monday, some of the crew from the department were doing a boat safety check out on the water when a pod of dolphins began swimming next to their boat and doing jumps out of the water!

"This is what you get when you have the best job in the world," wrote firefighter Michael Neal.

We would have to agree with you, Michael!

