Plexiglass barriers coming down at some Central Florida stores

Here's another sign that Central Florida is moving forward post-pandemic.

Several Wawa gas stations have removed their plexiglass barriers that have been up since last year. The barriers were put in place to help protect employees and customers from spreading the coronavirus.

A FOX 35 viewer sent in a photo taken at the Wawa on Curry Ford Road in Orlando showing the barriers are gone at the check-out counters. While many employees were still wearing masks, others were not. Many stores have also removed their ‘Masks Required’ signs.

MORE NEWS: Governor signs Florida bill allowing EMT's to treat injured K-9's

Publix also installed plexiglass barriers during the pandemic, which are still in place. No word on when or if they will be removed.

Back in May, Ed Conlan -- owner of Beef O’Brady’s and Backroom Steakhouse – announced on Facebook that face masks are no longer required for customers or staff.

"Following Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order, we are immediately doing away with the mask mandate requirements to enter our restaurants," he wrote. "So feel free to leave your mask wherever you like. Obviously, you are still welcome to wear one if you choose to do so."

MORE NEWS: Disney World guests react to new mask rules

DeSantis’ executive order does not block businesses within the state from requiring mask or social distancing. During a press conference, the governor noted that establishments such as supermarkets or Disney theme parks could still implement mask mandates on-site.

Disney, Universal, and SeaWorld have all updated the face mask policies for their parks saying fully vaccinated guests no longer have to wear them in most areas. They do not ask to prove if you've been vaccinated.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.