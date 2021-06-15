Disney World guests react to new mask rules

article

FOX 35 spoke to a family in the area on vacation that is fully vaccinated. They tell us they’re ready to experience Disney without having to wear a mask.

"From what we understand, today is a different day," Cynthia Koontz of Sarasota said. "No masks, anywhere. So, we both work up this morning and even talked about it and said, ‘Yay. No masks today.’"

Koontz and her granddaughter, Marley Small, are in town from Sarasota visiting the Disney parks.

The last few days they have had to wear masks. But, that has changed. Walt Disney World guests who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks in most areas of the parks.

RELATED: Fireworks returning to Disney theme parks next month

Guest will not have to show proof of vaccination when they enter the parks.

"It’s feeling really nice to actually, finally get to use our vaccination properly, I guess," Small said. "However, we have been following CDC this whole time."

Guests will still have to wear masks on Disney transportation, which includes buses, the Skyliner and the monorail.

Disney is also relaxing some of its social distancing rules when it comes to queues, restaurants and shops.

Certain experiences and entertainment will remain at limited capacity.

Small and Koontz say that’s no problem.

Advertisement

"I think all the cast people are perfectly fine if they pose and stand around," Koontz said. "They still talk and interact with the guests and I don’t think you need to be all on them. As long as you’re with family, it doesn’t really matter to us. You still get the magic of Magic Kingdom, you know."