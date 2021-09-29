Locals claim photo shows Brian Laundrie look-alike at restaurant in Mexico

As the search for Brian Laundrie continues in Florida, a photo making the internet rounds appears to show him at a restaurant in Mexico, locals claim.

One Twitter user who posted the photos says, "This is the ONLYYY #BrianLaundrie sighting so far that I’ve thought even REMOTELY looks like him. I put them side by side. This was taken in Mexico. Look at the ears. Look at the foreheads. Curved and then FLAT. The forehead rlly matches to me. Remember angles are different, too."

Some viewers weren't convinced.

"Sure looks like him but if he was on the run wouldn’t he shave and bleach his hair or something?? I mean that looks literally exactly like him…"

Another wrote, "If he was in Mexico they would be able to track his flight information. He hasn’t left the country."

Some, however, think it could possibly be Laundrie.

"That really looks like him!" said one viewer.

"I hate how people stay questioning if it's him... like he's literally a person of interest in a HOMICIDE case... get up and go look or make small talk with him. Leave no stone unturned."

A TikTok user recently claimed to see a man resembling Laundrie at a hotel in Canada. She said he was getting ‘flustered’ walking out of the hotel. He reportedly got into a car and drove off with someone.

The woman says she reported it to the hotel staff, who said he didn't know where he was going and that he had the wrong hotel.

Crews from multiple agencies have been scouring the massive Carlton Reserve in Florida. The manhunt has so far yielded no results.

Authorities continue to follow up on leads and reported sightings of Laundrie. The FBI announced that a warrant had been issued for the 23-year-old's arrest following an indictment on a federal fraud charge. According to the agency, he used someone else’s Capital One bank card between August 30 to September 1 and took out more than $1,000.

The indictment does not say specifically to whom the cards belong; however, federal investigators said the charges are "related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."

