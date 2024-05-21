Plane makes emergency landing on Florida beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane had to make an emergency landing at a Florida beach after experiencing engine failure on Monday afternoon, deputies said.
The Cessna aircraft landed safely on Beach Drive East in Miramar Beach.
A small plane made an emergency landing at Miramar Beach in South Florida Monday afternoon. (Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office)
The Walton County Sheriff's Office said there were no injuries reported on the beach or the plane.