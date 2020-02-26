Plane makes emergency landing at Florida airport after battery catches fire in passenger's bag, airport says
article
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A plane made an emergency landing at Daytona Beach International Airport on Wednesday after a battery caught fire in a passenger's bag.
The airport said on Twitter that a United Airbus 320 from Newark, New Jersey that was heading to the Bahamas made an emergency landing after a battery charger caught fire during the flight.
They said that the fire was contained to the passenger's bag and was put into a fire retardant case until the plane landed safely.
There were no reported injuries or damages.
